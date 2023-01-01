Insider Selling: The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Sells 1,746 Shares of Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $11,383.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,729.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 171 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,128.60.

On Friday, December 23rd, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,180 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $7,811.60.

Real Good Food Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ RGF opened at $6.63 on Friday. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.32). Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 275.19%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Real Good Food by 304.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food during the first quarter worth $82,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Real Good Food by 24.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Real Good Food by 9.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

