Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Up 55.6% in December

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 64,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 200,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 58,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,948,000 after buying an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.
Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:IFS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. 11,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,294. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFS. Scotiabank upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.
About Intercorp Financial Services
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
