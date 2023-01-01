Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,729 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 601,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 397,365 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,877,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,795,000 after acquiring an additional 342,357 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,894.3% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 318,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 308,154 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.