Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Down 33.1% in December

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 252,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 669.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 209,618 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $271,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,400,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 112.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSMN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. 33,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,396. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $25.65.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

