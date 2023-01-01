Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,360. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.