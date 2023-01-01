Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

VMO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,909. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

