Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s Largest Position

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 20.7% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $95,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $266.28. The company had a trading volume of 37,858,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,378,888. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $402.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.49.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.