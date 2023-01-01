Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the November 30th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,688.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Investec Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target for the company.

Investec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IVTJF remained flat at $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Investec Group has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Further Reading

