iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is City State Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

City State Bank lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,525. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.92.

