iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $131.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,849. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $154.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

