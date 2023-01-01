iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,233 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $63,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,634 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,049,000 after purchasing an additional 573,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

AGG opened at $96.99 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.10.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

