iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,687,000 after buying an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,421,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 107,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,162,000 after buying an additional 101,760 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:EFAV opened at $63.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

