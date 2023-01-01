iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Bought by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF comprises about 1.3% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. W Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1,615.6% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 71,362 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

SUSL opened at $66.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.87 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

