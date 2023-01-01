iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stake Boosted by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 147,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.85. 2,739,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,192. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

