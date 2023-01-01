iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.36. The stock had a trading volume of 21,275,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,375,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.03 and its 200 day moving average is $179.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

