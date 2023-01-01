iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.52. The company had a trading volume of 443,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,240. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $298.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.11 and a 200 day moving average of $220.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

