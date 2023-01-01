iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Holdings Cut by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $7,975,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $71.88.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

