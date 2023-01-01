Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2023

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLAGet Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $47.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

