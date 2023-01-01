Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $47.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

