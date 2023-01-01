Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %

JAPSY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 9,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. Japan Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

