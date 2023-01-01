JasmyCoin (JASMY) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $137.15 million and approximately $36.42 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00461870 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.14 or 0.02952080 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.06 or 0.29554960 BTC.

JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,299,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin is based on the ERC 20 standard. It can be used by an unspecified number of individuals and businesses to transfer tokens using digital devices as proof of value exchange or payment for services.Jasmy's vision for a new era of consumer-oriented information aims to build an economic community where data can be treated as personal assets by returning the value of this data to the individual who originally owns it. With Jasmy IoT Platform, client companies will play a part in the formation of new markets and society as a member of this economic community and as a service provider based on trust.Two main services of Jasmy are SKC (Secure Knowledge Communicator) and SG (Smart Guardian).SKC is a core service of Jasmy IoT Platform that can safely and centrally manage various data that belongs to individuals and is generated from daily life, based on the basic idea of “democratization of data”. Until now, with permission of the individuals, a lot of information about themselves was provided to each company and managed in each company's database. Jasmy has the opposite idea, and has built a mechanism to manage the data belonging to an individual as his own. This will create an environment in which the owners of IoT devices and individual users who receive services can control their own information, including the decision of whether or not to provide information to companies. There are three main functions. One is the personal authentication and registration function (Know Your Customer: KYC) that allows you to easily start using the blockchain provided by Jasmy, the second is a function for the distributed management and accumulation of your own data securely on your smartphone and in the blockchain. Finally, there is a function that allows users to freely give and receive their own data and trace it. As a result, even on the corporate side, various data and personal information can be used as needed in the form desired by the user without always holding it in-house.SG is another core service of the Jasmy IoT Platform. By using SG, IoT devices can be easily and securely registered in the original blockchain network, and at the same time, an environment that can only be accessed by the owning user is realized. Users can safely send and receive both measured data and commands for remote control. It also provides an environment in which such data can be securely stored and managed with a dual structure of unique blockchain and distributed management storage.”

