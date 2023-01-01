Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0115 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 27.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.60 million and approximately $14,239.38 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00036711 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00227218 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01096169 USD and is down -31.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $26,969.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.