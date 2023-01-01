John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 70,739 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000. Stock Yards Bancorp comprises approximately 4.5% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYBT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

SYBT opened at $64.98 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $87.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 million. Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $338,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $77,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $338,147.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $545,900 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.