John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 80,000 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Central Pacific Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after buying an additional 58,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 473,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 125,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.11. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 28.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, COO Arnold D. Martines acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $102,526.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

