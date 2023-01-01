John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Merchants Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

