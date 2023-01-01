John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.35 Million in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. Banner comprises 2.2% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Banner at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Banner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Banner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Banner Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Banner Co. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

