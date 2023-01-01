John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Invests $2 Million in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. Business First Bancshares makes up approximately 1.9% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 30.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

BFST stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $555.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

