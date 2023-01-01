John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 108,262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

