John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. Alerus Financial comprises 2.6% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Alerus Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $466.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Alerus Financial Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

