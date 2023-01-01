Joystick (JOY) Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002732 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $93.09 million and approximately $55,819.64 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00038605 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018195 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00227510 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.49344014 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70,108.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

