Joystick Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $98.71 million and $48,274.69 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002905 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.49344014 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70,108.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

