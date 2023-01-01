Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,470,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 10,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on BZ. Barclays decreased their target price on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Trading of Kanzhun
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 20.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,604,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,569 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 52.9% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,820,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after purchasing an additional 228,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kanzhun Price Performance
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kanzhun (BZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.