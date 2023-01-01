Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,470,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 10,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BZ. Barclays decreased their target price on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 20.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,604,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,569 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 52.9% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,820,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after purchasing an additional 228,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ traded down 0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 16.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 0.12. Kanzhun has a 12-month low of 9.74 and a 12-month high of 37.50.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

