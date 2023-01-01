Kaspa 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.30 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $81.48 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,596,245,480 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,581,415,703 with 15,581,415,703.36655 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00523506 USD and is up 5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,611,521.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

