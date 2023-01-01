Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $0.53

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. Kava has a market cap of $194.46 million and approximately $20.68 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00003203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007703 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000232 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 365,565,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,560,830 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.