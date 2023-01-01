KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Down 42.9% in December

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 437,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,393,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,297,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,132,000 after purchasing an additional 384,698 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,530,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 278,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 452.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 324,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 265,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KB traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. 118,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,184. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $55.31.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

