Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Tenret Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.11 and its 200-day moving average is $158.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

