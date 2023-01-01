Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 1,903 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.24 and a 200-day moving average of $205.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $255.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.