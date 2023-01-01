Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 3,411 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

