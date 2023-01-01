Keep Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.73 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $65.81 million and $2.73 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002935 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00462354 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $489.05 or 0.02943100 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.29 or 0.29585951 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Keep Network Token Trading
