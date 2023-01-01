Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Kingsway Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE KFS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $192.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of -0.14. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a return on equity of 71.79% and a net margin of 32.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsway Financial Services (KFS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.