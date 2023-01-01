Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KNRRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($74.47) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($79.79) to €69.00 ($73.40) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $26.07.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

