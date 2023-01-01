Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,679,600 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the November 30th total of 1,132,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kobe Steel Stock Performance

Shares of Kobe Steel stock remained flat at $4.71 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Kobe Steel has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

