Komodo Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.64 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $24.64 million and approximately $468,072.17 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00222872 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00070071 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00056565 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,539,584 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

