KonPay Trading 71.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and $1.34 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KonPay has traded 71.9% higher against the US dollar. One KonPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

According to CryptoCompare, "The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper"

