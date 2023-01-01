Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.39.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $71,410,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Kroger by 175.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 832,615 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Kroger by 323.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,863,000 after acquiring an additional 663,901 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 1,097.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 288,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 264,626 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 83.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,009,000 after acquiring an additional 237,265 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

