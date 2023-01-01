Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $71,410,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Kroger by 175.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 832,615 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Kroger by 323.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,863,000 after acquiring an additional 663,901 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 1,097.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 288,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 264,626 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 83.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,009,000 after acquiring an additional 237,265 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

