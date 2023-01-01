Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $97.31 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,180.41 or 0.07122023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.12 billion and approximately $97.31 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,840,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,839,142.70406683 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,174.54925672 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $118,723,249.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

