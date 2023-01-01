LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) to Issue $0.55 Dividend

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.
LifeMD Stock Performance
LFMDP stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $19.97.
LifeMD Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeMD (LFMDP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.