LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

LPTH stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 669,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

