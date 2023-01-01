Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Loncor Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LONCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438. Loncor Gold has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.
Loncor Gold Company Profile
