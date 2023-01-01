Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Loncor Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LONCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438. Loncor Gold has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

