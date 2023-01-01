Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Down 45.1% in December

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the November 30th total of 31,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LBPH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. 11,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,953. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Stories

