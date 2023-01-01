LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $70.11 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00462238 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.79 or 0.02948795 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.98 or 0.29578496 BTC.

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

